According to court records, 37-year-old Justin Potts is a registered sex offender and was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor in 2014.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Detectives from the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested a 37-year-old Muncie man for possession of child pornography and child molestation.

According to ISP, Google flagged an account on Jan. 10 that contained child sexual abusive material, as well as videos and photos depicting possible abuse of children. The report was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and passed along to ISP detectives. After obtaining a search warrant, police identified the suspect as Justin Potts and went to his house to investigate.

During an interview with police, Potts admitted to having the files that were flagged in the Google report.

According to court records, Potts is a registered sex offender and was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor in 2014.

Potts was taken to the Delaware County Jail.