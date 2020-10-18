MetroSafe: 3 shot at Seneca High School, police investigating

Police are still on the scene, all three were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, three people were shot at Seneca High School in Louisville Sunday afternoon.

MetroSafe says police are still on the scene at the school which is in the 3500 block of Goldsmith Ln.

At this time, it is unclear what the victims' conditions are.

