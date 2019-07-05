HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Multiple students have been injured following reports of shots fired at 1:53 p.m. at STEM School Highlands Ranch at South Ridgeline Boulevard and Plaza Drive, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies have two suspects are in custody and they are looking for a possible third suspect. The scene is still active and unstable, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Swat teams are on-scene and actively searching the school. Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said law enforcement sends in rescue teams to look for victims and suspects.

Deputies are going room-to-room to evacuate students at the school. All other schools in the area are on lockout. The school is located at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

Parents are being asked not to go to the school and instead go to Northridge Recreation Center at 8800 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch to pick up children.

Cherry Creek School District schools and Littleton Public Schools have been placed on secure perimeter as a precaution.

The Children's Hospital Colorado's south campus, Highlands Ranch and Therapy Care, Highlands Ranch locations are currently on lockdown.

STEM School Highlands Ranch was founded in 2011 and initially served graded sixth through ninth. It has since grown to more than 1,850 students serving grades K-12.It’s part of the Douglas County School District.

