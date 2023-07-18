Mt. Washington restaurant owner arrested after reportedly touching 15-year-old employee

Police said they were made aware of the allegations in May, and got an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Johnathan Balderas in June.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Mt. Washington restaurant owner was arrested after reportedly touching one of his employees who is a minor.

Jonathan Balderas, 32, is one of the owners of the Milano Italian Restaurant in Mt. Washington located on North Bardstown Road.

According to Mt. Washington Police, Balderas "forcibly touched a 15-year-old female employee's breast, forced her to touch another female employee's breast, and forced that female employee to touch the 15-year-old female employee's breast."

Authorities said they were made aware of the allegations in May and got an arrest warrant for him in June. Officers with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office arrested Balderas on Tuesday.

It is still an ongoing investigation police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident or any similar incidents is asked to contact the Mt. Washington Police Department at 502-538-8143.

