1 in critical condition after shooting in PRP neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Mount Marcy Rd.

When police arrived they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

