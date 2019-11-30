LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mount Washington Police seized $23,000 and two pounds of marijuana on Nov. 28. The department posted on their Facebook page about the seizure.
MWPD initially received a tip that a person was stealing gas from a local station. An officer located the suspect and found fraudulent credit cards and cocaine.
That led to police serving a search warrant on a residence in Louisville and finding two pounds of marijuana and $23,000. The suspect's car which was used for the criminal activity was also seized.
MWPD has yet to release the suspect or what they are being charged.
