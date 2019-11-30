LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mount Washington Police seized $23,000 and two pounds of marijuana on Nov. 28. The department posted on their Facebook page about the seizure.

Mt Washington Police Dept Last night while the residents of our city slept and prepared for Th... anksgiving festivities the officers of MWPD were doing what they do....protecting our city. On Tuesday MWPD received information a subject was continually stealing hundreds of dollars in fuel from our local service stations.

MWPD initially received a tip that a person was stealing gas from a local station. An officer located the suspect and found fraudulent credit cards and cocaine.

That led to police serving a search warrant on a residence in Louisville and finding two pounds of marijuana and $23,000. The suspect's car which was used for the criminal activity was also seized.

MWPD has yet to release the suspect or what they are being charged.

