LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Police have identified a man who died following a motorcycle accident on Bardstown Rd. Saturday.

Authorities say two motorcyclists were traveling north on Bardstown Rd. Aug.16 around 11:21 p.m. when a pedestrian was attempting to cross the street, walking westbound, in front of the motorcycles in a poorly lit section of the road and not within a crosswalk.

One motorcyclist, who is identified as 36-year-old Edward Holt, struck the pedestrian in the roadway causing another motorcyclist to hit them.

Holt and the pedestrian were transported to University Hospital were Holt died early Aug.17 from his injuries.

The pedestrian remains in critical condition.

The LMPD Traffic Unit continues its investigation.

