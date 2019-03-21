LEXINGTON, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- Several arrests have been made after police recovered thousands of quarters from a series of thefts in Lexington.

According to police, five people allegedly broke into various coin-operated gas station air pumps over the last several months to steal quarters.

On March 17, a Lexington officer observed a man taking money from an air machine at a Speedway on Elkhorn Drive. The man, identified as 37-year-old Michael Estep, was seen getting into a truck driven by his girlfriend, 33-year-old Melissa Lear.

Officers made contact with Estep and Leap. As Estep was getting out of the truck, about $10 worth of quarters fell out of his lap. Officers searched the truck and found hundreds of more dollars in quarters along with a stolen license plate, pliers, and other tools.

Police say that Estep and Lear are acquaintances of three other men accused of similar crimes.

Wesley Jackson, 40, was arrested Monday in Richmond on a Fayette County warrant. Detectives believe that Jackson learned how to break into air pump machines from 44-year-old Steven Pelfrey, who was arrested by Lexington Police earlier this month.

There is an active warrant for Pelfrey's cousin, 34-year-old Nathan Pelfrey.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Nathan Pelfrey, you are encouraged to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. You can also submit an anonymous tip, including photos and videos, by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274-637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

The suspects are facing a series of charges including criminal mischief and theft.

