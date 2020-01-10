Authorities seize counterfeit apparel worth $1.1M in Louisville

According to the specialist, if these items were real, their Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price would have been $1,131,095.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protect seized five shipments containing counterfeit designer apparel worth more than $1.1 million.

According to a news release, officers seized the shipment which contained hundreds of Louis Vuitton totes, 4 Dior, and 2 Gucci handbags.

Other parcels contained a variety of fake goods including wallets featuring the names of high-profile designers such as Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga.

An import specialist determined the items originated from Hong Kong or United Arab Emirates.

The counterfeit goods were destined for various locations including Houston, Los Angeles, and New York.

