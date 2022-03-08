More NuLu businesses targeted as LMPD investigates break-ins

Staff at Senora Arepa on Market Street said their restaurant was hit early on Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Concern among NuLu business owners is growing as Louisville Metro Police continue to investigate a string of burglaries in the neighborhood.

LMPD says they are looking for a suspect named Lester Terry in connection with a few of the break-ins. They are still working to determine if Terry is tied to all of the cases.

Data from the department shows eight burglaries on Main and Market Streets that started on July 17, including one at Goodwood Brewing near Louisville Slugger Field.

Brandon Thompson, manager at Ole Hospitality, said the restaurant group's Senora Arepa on Market Street was targeted in the early morning hours Tuesday.

"Someone was friendly enough to throw a brick through our window," he said. “It’s unfortunate because there are so many small business owners, so it’s something we hate to see.”

Thompson said this was the second recent break-in at the restaurant in the last few months. He said a man smashed a window leading into the bathroom, broke down the bathroom door and stole cash from the register.

“It wasn’t a lot of money, but it's not the money, it's my employees not feeling safe," he said.

Security cameras captured the person Thompson said is responsible.

Just a few blocks away, Biscuit Belly's district manager Rob Speas said their business was broken into a couple of months ago. But that time, there weren't cameras that could capture any video.

Speas said someone broke their door and stole a few hundred dollars. He's since replaced the hardware on the door and added a new locking mechanism to prevent another incident.

Speas said another business he shares a building with was broken into even more recently.

"It's just part of doing business," Speas said. "With this much construction, this much going on downtown, it's a crime of opportunity."

Rebecca Fleischaker with the Louisville Downtown Partnership believes this string of burglaries is isolated. She said she doesn't want people to feel unsafe coming into downtown and NuLu.

"Wherever you are, whatever you're doing, that should be our expectation, that you wouldn't have to worry about these things," she said.

Thompson said he'd like to see more patrols from LMPD in the area and encouraged other businesses to increase their own security measures like cameras.

“It's still growing," he said of NuLu. "We want it to keep growing and that’s why it would be nice to have more protection."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lester Terry, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.