Police: Suspect arrested in connection to double homicide in Breckinridge County

28-year-old Montez Johnson has been arrested and charged with murder.

GARFIELD, Kentucky — A double murder investigation is underway after Kentucky State Police say they found two men shot multiple times in Breckinridge County home.

According to a news release, the shooting happened Thursday after midnight in the 250 block of Blackberry Circle Lane in Garfield, Kentucky.

When police arrived, officers say they found 45-year-old Steven R. Gann and 26-year-old Jacob R. Loeffler shot multiple times. Gann and Loeffler were pronounced dead at the scene by the Breckinridge County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives were able to find 28-year-old Montez Johnson in Louisville at an apartment complex near the Iroquois neighborhood. Johnson was arrested and charged with murder and was later lodged in the Breckinridge Detection Center.

An autopsy has been scheduled Friday for the victims at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

