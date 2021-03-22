Man killed in South Louisville shooting

LMPD said the man was found dead around 11 p.m. on Sunday. No arrests have been made.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday in South Louisville.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Montana Avenue around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man, possibly in his late teens or early 20s, who had been shot and killed. The man's identity has not been released.

Smiley said homicide investigators believe the shooting happened outside. There are currently no suspects and no one has been arrested in connection with this case. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

This was the third homicide and fourth shooting reported by LMPD on Sunday.

