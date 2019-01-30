LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a truck driver accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an armored car.

FBI Louisville issued a tweet on Wednesday saying that Mark Espinosa was arrested on a federal warrant near Hartford, Connecticut.

When Espinosa was arrested, the money was not found on him. On Jan. 31, most, if not all, of the money missing from the armored vehicle was recovered, according to police in Connecticut.

On December 5, LMPD said that while a co-worker was doing a cash drop at Jefferson Mall, Espinosa took money from the truck. At the time, investigators said that they were unsure if he stole the money or was forced to take it.

During an investigation between LMPD and the FBI, officials found records of Espinosa's phone requesting a Lyft ride from the Jefferson Mall near where the truck was found. Police determined there was probable cause that Espinosa conspired to steal money, charging him with theft from interstate shipment and issuing a warrant for his arrest on December 10.

Court documents stated hundreds of thousands of dollars were missing from the truck. James Grimes, the owner of the Radcliff-based Gun School which provides training for armed guards, said someone with Garda World tells him $850,000 in cash was taken.

A federal affidavit said Espinosa left behind his wallet, license, credit cards and his gun.

Police searched Espinosa’s house in December. Court documents reveal they found two computers in his room, both hard drives missing.

It was in Wethersfield, CT where police say he posed as someone else on a government document. That's when they arrested him on forgery charges, now knowing he was wanted by the FBI.

The Chief of Police in Wethersfield told WHAS 11 News that the money was not on him, and that Louisville detectives were headed to CT on Wednesday.

The FBI was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Espinosa's arrest. GardaWorld offered a $50,000 reward.

LMPD issued the following statement on Wednesday:

"Mark Espinosa the Garda Armored employee, was arrested by the Wethersfield Police Department in Connecticut in on a federal warrant for his role in the armored car theft in Louisville on December 5th 2018 at Jefferson Mall. The LMPD is sending detectives to Connecticut to speak with him. The investigation is still ongoing at this time."

A spokesperson for the FBI says that the tweet is the only statement the bureau will be making at this time.