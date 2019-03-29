LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Body camera footage captured by two LMPD officers shows the moments leading up to the nine-hour standoff in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday, March 28.

The footage captured the moment 26-year-old Daniel Allen attempted to flee police on Weyler Avenue, resulting in one officer shooting Allen. Lt. Aaron Crowell said officers found Allen in a stolen van and created a barrier around the vehicle with their cruisers. When they gave him commands, he attempted to flee, hitting cruisers and causing detectives to scatter.

Crowell said Allen rammed into officer Robert Holland's vehicle multiple times. Holland, an LMPD officer since November 2010, shot into the van multiple times, striking Allen. He was placed on administrative reassignment pending a Public Integrity Unit investigation.

Allen was able to escape, and his van was later found about a mile away from the site of the shooting, near Montana Avenue. He was found hiding in the ceiling rafter of a home on the street, and police removed him on a stretcher. Allen was then taken to the hospital, but police said he was awake and alert.

Police said a woman came out of the home with her hands up earlier in the evening and was taken into custody. They said the woman was uninjured and is a person of interest.

Allen was charged with four counts of attempted murder of a police officer in connection to the standoff, along with wanton endangerment, fleeing police and receiving stolen property. He is due in court Saturday, March 30.

