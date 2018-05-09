LARGO, Fla. – Largo police say the Pinellas County mom accused of beating her 2-year-old son and carrying his body into the woods lied to investigators about his disappearance.

Investigators say Charisse Stinson made up a story about a man named Antwan who she claimed hit her in the face Saturday and caused her to lose consciousness. Police say Stinson killed her son Jordan Belliveau and hurt herself -- all while her family says she was pregnant with another child.

“We had released a composite and information on an Antwan. We do not believe there was an Antwan. There was not Antwan related to this case,” Largo Police Lt. Randall Chaney said. “We do not believe there was a white [Toyota] Camry. That was all fabricated by Ms. Stinston.”

Chaney said investigators are still looking for a potential witness.

On Tuesday, police released gas station footage from the 7-Eleven at 1200 East Bay Drive in Largo. Investigators said a man in the footage might have spoken to Stinson and have information that could help them build their case.

The possible witness is not a suspect. Chaney said Stinson acted alone.

“During her interview, she would constantly change what she was saying based on the line of questioning,” Chaney said. “There was no feeling with them that there was any remorse, only her attempting to escape the reality of the story by making things up as she went.”

Largo police arrested Stinson around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday after investigators found Belliveau's body in the woods near Lake Avenue Northeast and McMullen Road. They had been searching for more than 60 hours.

Police credit public tips with helping to eventually locate Belliveau's body.

Stinson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Stinson, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse. She is expected to make her first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pinellas County Courthouse in Clearwater.

"It is not the outcome we wanted to have," Largo Police Maj. Stephen Slaughter said.

Belliveau's former foster family is grieving.

They said Jordan was with them from when he was only 5 months old until Spring 2018 -- most of his short life.

They wanted to adopt him. And, they say they're disappointed in the system for failing him.

There are two upcoming events to remember Belliveau and to honor his life:

On Wednesday, Belliveau's uncle will host a thank-you get together for the community and their efforts to help find Jordan at 5 p.m. at Highland Rec, 400 Highland Ave. NE, in Largo.

On Saturday, a prayer vigil is planned for 5 p.m. where he was found near Lake Avenue and McMullen Road.

