Crime

Man in Texas facing felony charge in connection to missing Kentucky teen

Officers in Texas confirm they have charged person with a felony in connection to the missing Shively teen.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Austin Police Department (APD) has arrested and charged a man in connection to the Shively teen who was reported missing. 

The boy was found in Austin, Texas after a nine-day search. Officers confirm they have charged 48-year-old Ronald Christopher Martin Jr. with a felony.

He is currently in custody on a $50,000 bond in Texas. 

This is an ongoing investigation, and APD is working with law enforcement professionals in Kentucky to ensure all aspects of this incident are thoroughly investigated.

