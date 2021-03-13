Missing girl found dead in northern Indiana

Homicide detectives have arrested a 14-year-old suspect in the girl's death.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — A six-year-old girl was found dead Friday night in a northern Indiana town, and police there said a suspect has been arrested.

Authorities have not shared the dead girl's name.

She was reported missing in New Carlisle, west of South Bend, around 6:30 p.m. and was found dead around 8:25 p.m. in a wooded area near where she was last seen, according to St. Joseph County police.

Homicide detectives called to the scene to investigate have arrested a 14-year-old suspect in the girl's death.

Police have not shared the suspect's identity or other details in their investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning.