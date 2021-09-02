Man arrested, charged with murder after fatally shooting girlfriend at Louisville trailer park

Police say 18-year-old Adam Cortez told police he shot his girlfriend early Sunday in the 8200 block of Minors Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his girlfriend.

Adam Cortez, 18, is charged with murder – domestic violence.

Metro Police responded to the 8200 block of Minors Lane after reports of a person down just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to the hospital where it was later discovered she suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. She died from her injury around 6:45 a.m.

Cortez admitted to police that he shot the victim, causing her death.

The victim has not yet been identified.

