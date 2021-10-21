Michigan man dies weeks after shot in Louisville

Family members identified the victim as Jaquarius "Cory" Bettison, 21.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after a shooting on Oct. 2 in the Algonquin neighborhood, and police are looking for the person responsible.

Family members identified the victim as Jaquarius "Cory" Bettison, 21. They said he is from Grand Rapids, Michigan and was in Louisville to visit family when the shooting occurred on Moore Court.

"He came here to visit his sister in Louisville, Kentucky for three days and leave 20 days later in a body bag going back home to Michigan," his mother, Shantel Ashley, said.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

