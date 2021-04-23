Man involved in fatal wrong-way Dixie Highway crash faces maximum prison sentence

A grand jury indicted Michael Dewitt on murder and DUI charges Thursday. In March, Dewitt struck and killed 17-year-old Madelynn Troutt in a wrong-way crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Office of Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine, a man involved in a fatal wrong-way crash was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury Thursday.

In early March, 28-year-old Michael Dewitt was arrested on murder and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance charges. Dewitt crossed the center line of the road in the 7800 block of Dixie Highway and struck and killed 17-year-old Madelynn Troutt in a head-on collision.

Troutt was a senior and cheerleader at Butler High School and was set to attend Bellarmine University in the fall to study nursing. The university set up a scholarship fund in her honor.

Dewitt had previous charges prior to the fatal crash on Dixie Hwy. including an arrest in February for possession of a stolen truck, public intoxication and assault of a probation officer. He was bailed out by non-profit, The Bail Project, in the same month.

The 28-year-old now faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for the wrong-way crash. A Grand Jury indicted him on charges of Murder, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

The release says additional charges of firearms, drug and theft were included in the indictment relating to this and previous incidents.

Dewitt is expected to be formally arraigned Monday April 26 at 3:00 p.m.

