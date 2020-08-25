Indiana man charged with killing wife whose head was found in cellar

The headless body of Hope Parks was found early Thursday on a bridge over Sugar Creek while Parks was reporting her missing to police.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A west-central Indiana man has been charged with killing his wife whose severed head was found buried in his cellar.

44-year-old Michael Dale Parks of Crawfordsville was formally charged with murder Monday in Montgomery Circuit Court.

Parks told them he hadn’t seen his wife since Aug. 18, when she left home after an argument. Parks allowed police to search the home, where court records say they found her head in the cellar.