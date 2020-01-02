LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MetroSafe has confirmed that police are investigating a shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park. The shooting occurred at the 5500 block of Yucca Ln.

According to MetroSafe, one person has been shot.

WHAS11 has a crew en-route to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

