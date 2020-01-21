LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a fatal shooting happened at S. 26th St. and W. Broadway.

Officers responded to that scene around 10:20 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found two people shot inside a car.

LMPD has confirmed that one of victims died at the scene and one was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injures that don't appear to life-threatening.

As of this time, LMPD does not have any suspects, but say there was a large crowd in the area and they're looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline, 574-LMPD.

