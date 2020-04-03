LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, one person has been shot multiple times in Fern Creek.

The shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Hames Trace.

The victim was shot in the hip, hands and chest and police are on the scene, MetroSafe says.

It is unclear at this time what condition the victim is in.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

