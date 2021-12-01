Metro Police investigating 3 separate shootings across Louisville leaving 3 injured

Police said all three victims were transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating multiple separate shootings across Louisville.

According to a department spokesperson, a man was reportedly found shot in the area of Greenwood Road and Dixie Highway in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood around 4 p.m. Monday. Police said the victim was shot near Shanks Lane and Broadleaf Drive but was dropped off at the dispatched location.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police then responded to 23rd and Duncan Streets after reports of a shooting. While First Division officers were at that scene, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at UofL Hospital by private means. He is expected to be okay.

About two miles away, a woman was shot at 16th and West Chestnut Street around 7:30 p.m. Police believe the woman was reportedly shot near 28th and Garland Avenue. She was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have suspects in any of the cases.

If you have information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The investigations are ongoing.