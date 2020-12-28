Metro Police investigate fatal shooting in Taylor-Berry neighborhood

Officers said a man was found shot multiple times inside a home in the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive Sunday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

Fourth Division officers responded to the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive just west of Algonquin Parkway around 8 p.m. Sunday

Officers found a man, believed to be in his late 50’s, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

No other information on the incident was released and police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

