Metro Police investigate after man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound

Police said the victim was dropped off at UofL Hospital Saturday evening but believe the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Virginia Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at the hospital following a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Metro Police said the victim was dropped off at UofL Hospital’s emergency room with a gunshot wound around 8 p.m. Saturday.

In their preliminary investigation, a department spokesman the original scene of the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Virginia Avenue. No further details of the incident have been released.

That victim remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Second Division is investigating.

There are no suspects.

