'This is a crisis' | Metro Council leaders pen letter to Fischer, in hopes to spark change in gun violence

The members are calling on Mayor Fischer to seek strategies to curtail gun violence including requesting officers in schools and completing the FOP contract.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council leaders are seeking a change in the city's response to rising gun violence. In a letter penned by Council Majority Leader Markus Winkler, Council Minority Leader Anthony Piagentini and Council President David James, they are asking Mayor Greg Fischer to seek strategies to curtail the issue.

The letter implores his office to take a look at a potential police partnership with Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS). This comes a week after 16-year-old Eastern High School student Tyree Smith was shot and killed at a bus stop.

The council members are asking Fischer to call Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio to work through violence in the school system.

In 2019, JCPS cut ties with local police who were providing school resource officers after LMPD reassigned officers during a budget crisis. The district started planning its own in-house security, but leaders said plans stalled during the pandemic.

"The city must stop acting like our responsibility ends when the child is on the bus and JCPS must stop acting like their responsibility ends when the child goes home at the end of the day," the letter reads.

A couple strategies suggested by the members include making Student Resource Officers a permanent fixture in schools, particularly high schools, or offering resources through the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods in a more proactive way.

The letter also calls for a reassessment of the juvenile justice system. Strategies outlined are holding violent juvenile offenders more accountable and looking at reopening a detention facility in Jefferson County.

For a facility reopening, the members are asking Fischer to meet with Governor Andy Beshear's team and ask the state for funding.

"If we can come to some agreement with the state for better support, we need to open a juvenile detention facility in the city," the letter reads. "Again, this must be done along with commitments from the state but we have to imagine that we can come to an agreement with them and get this opened sooner rather than later."

Other issues addressed in the letter include strategies to fill staffing gaps in the metro police department and a clear understanding of what federal law enforcement agencies bring to local investigations.

They are asking the mayor to resume negotiation with the Fraternal Order of Police to finalize a union contract and to enhance incentives to increase police recruitment.

Lastly, the members are asking Mayor Fischer to hold a weekly press conference addressing the gun violence the city weekly on how gun violence is being combated by his office.

"This is a crisis," the letter reads.

Fischer addressed the letter at the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) new officer graduation. The mayor said it takes everyone to address this issue.

"We certainly don't have failed leadership," the mayor said. "Everybody needs to be looking into the mirror and say what can I do to help? There are so many different programs going on in the city within the police department, Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, JCPS, other community players as well. So the key is everyone needs to come together to say how can we produce a safer city?"





►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.