Traffic stops lead to fentanyl, meth arrests in Scott County

Deputies found around 5.5 grams of fentanyl during a stop in rural Scott County, which officials said could kill over 2,000 people.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Two traffic stops in rural Scott County led to deputies uncovering 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 5.5 grams of fentanyl, the sheriff's office said.

Lexington, Ind. native Scott Todd Cope, 32, was arrested after an investigation stemming from a traffic stop on Sept. 1. He was charged with possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended after deputies found about 30 grams of meth and other drug-related items in his car.

Later, three other men were arrested on drug and gun-related charges during a separate traffic stop. Deputies found approximately 5.5 grams of fentanyl during the stop, which the sheriff's office said could kill over 2,000 people, as well as over $1,000 and two guns.

Eighteen-year-old Nicholas George of Florida and Lexington, Ind. natives Byron Miller, 28, and Austin Bogan, 25, were arrested for possession of a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia, dealing or possession of a look-a-like substance (fentanyl) and possession of marijuana.

Sheriff Jerry Goodin said the deputies work, especially in the fentanyl arrests, may have saved lives in Scott County and beyond.

