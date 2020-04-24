LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after police say two men transported themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers were notified the men had arrived at Audubon Hospital. One of the men was pronounced dead and the other man’s condition is unknown.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating and working to determine where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

RELATED: Man dead after shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood

RELATED: More than 100,000 Kentuckians join ranks seeking jobless aid

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.