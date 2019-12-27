LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville men are charged with theft after police say they stole 400-pounds of hemp worth $120,000

According to an arrest report, detectives followed a trail of hemp from a business on Poplar Level Road where it was stolen to the business next door.

That's where officers say they saw Richard Williams the Second carrying a large bag filled with what appeared to be hemp.

He told police he thought it was marijuana and was given the bag for a Christmas present.

The man that was with him, Richard Williams the Third, says he got the hemp when he actually scared off the thieves.

Both men are charged with receiving stolen property, the younger Williams is also charged with burglary.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.