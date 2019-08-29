LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The inmate escapee from Meade Co. Detention Center, Mark Mullins, has been found and arrested.



Mullins walked away from mowing-duty late August. Mullins is currently serving a five-year sentence for receipt of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft.

Police had to run him down after spotting him on Hikes Lane near Bashford Manor in Louisville.

