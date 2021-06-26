Police searching for suspect in Meade County hit-and-run

The Meade County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman involved in a June 24 hit-and-run in Vine Grove.

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — According to a Facebook post from the Meade County Sheriff's Office, police are seeking the public's help in identifying an alleged hit-and-run suspect.

Police said the incident happened at the Sheerji Mini-Mart on Hogwallow Lane at the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 313 in Vine Grove June 24.

A photo of the car, she was driving, was also provided in the Facebook post. It is unclear what the suspect struck with the car.

The woman is wanted for questioning by the Meade County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Meade County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or by phone at (270) 422-4937.

