Man injured in shooting at McNeely Lake Park

Louisville police said a man was shot near the basketball courts around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. They are currently looking for suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating after they say a man was shot at McNeely Lake Park Wednesday night.

According to a release from an LMPD spokesperson, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Cooper Chapel Road near Price Lane around 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the man was shot at McNeely Lake Park near the basketball courts. They do not have any suspects at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.