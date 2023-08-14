LMPD searching for accused 'McBurglar' for breaking into Preston Highway McDonald's

Surveillance cameras show the man damaging the restaurant and even removing his clothes in the July 16 burglary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was captured on surveillance video allegedly burglarizing a McDonald’s restaurant is being sought by Louisville police.

Police said the burglary happened in the 5700 block of Preston Highway. Surveillance stills showed the heinous act taking place around 3:30 a.m. on July 16.

LMPD said “Mr. McBurglar” looked right into the camera, but it did not stop him from causing damage to the business including stealing computers and other property.

One of the video stills even shows the man allegedly trying on an employee shirt.

If you know or recognize this man, you are asked to call (502) 574-LMPD or use their online anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

Scroll the photo gallery below to get a good look at the man.

