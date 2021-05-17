1 dead after shooting at McDonald's near Bashford Manor

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting is not believed to be random.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has died after a shooting in the parking lot of a Louisville McDonald's.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a shooting at the 3340 Bardstown Road location of McDonald's at around 3 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital, but died soon after.

Deszaraeh Arias said she was in the drive-thru when the shooting happened, and was shocked someone was shot in broad daylight.

"It's really scary, especially being that close to it, we considered going in," Arias said. "When we first pulled into the parking lot we were actually driving behind the two that caused all this so, we just didn't realize it."

Mitchell said the shooting near the Bashford Manor area is not believed to be random.

"This shooting does not appear to have been random, but rather targeted," Mitchell said. "Our detectives are following their leads at this point."

