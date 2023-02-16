Mayor Craig Greenberg, LMPD interim chief demand change with 'illegal gun crisis' in Louisville

Greenberg is following up on a campaign promise, one of his main proposals to make the city safer, to render confiscated guns inoperative before turning them to KSP.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, joined by Interim LMPD Chief Jacqueline Gwinn-Villaroel, addressed the "illegal gun crisis" on Thursday and demanded change.

Greenberg is following up on a campaign promise – one of his primary proposals to make the city safer – to render confiscated guns inoperative before they’re turned over to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

Under current state law, when a crime is committed with a gun LMPD seizes that gun. That gun is then required to be turned over to KSP where it's sold at an auction.

"These guns that are used to commit crimes end up back on our streets and too often guns that are used to commit crimes are used to commit another crime," Greenberg said. "That needs to stop."

He gave a memorandum to Gwinn-Villaroel requiring all LMPD officers to remove firing pins from all confiscated guns before they’re sent to KSP. The removed firing pin will be paired with the gun in the package sent over.

The mayor said that all confiscated guns will now come with a warning label attached to them stating the impact of gun violence and homicides in Louisville, as well as the number of kids in the city that have been killed by gun violence.

"Every time someone is shot and killed, it impacts a family, a workplace, a church, a neighborhood, and entire community," Greenberg said. "Every time someone picks up a gun and uses it to hurt someone else in our city, hundreds of people are affected."

In part of this announcement, Greenberg is advocating for legislation filed by state Rep. Keturah Herron (HB 325) – which would go as far as to allow confiscated weapons to be destroyed.

"These are guns that have been used to commit burglaries, assaults and homicides," he said. "These are guns that have been used to kill children, to tear families apart and destroy the lives of countless people throughout our city."

The mayor said that this issue is personal for everyone. He added that Gwinn-Villaroel recently lost her young nephew to gun violence.

"The impact of violence never goes away. The residual effects last for years to come," Gwinn-Villaroel said. "Gun violence in Louisville, in any city, should not be tolerated."

Greenberg said over 90 percent of Louisville's homicides and a majority of suicides involve a gun.

"My hope is that everyone across the state of Kentucky views this as a common sense law that lets Louisville address our unique gun violence crisis in a unique way to ensure that illegal guns are never used to commit another crime again," he said.

