LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022.

LMPD arrested 18-year-old Edgar Hernandez, and he has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said they arrested him without incident.

The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil Laghmani, 18, and Mahamed Abdi, 20, died from gunshot wounds.

In Louisville Metro Police’s preliminary investigation, police said Abdi and Laghmani were traveling northbound on Breckenridge Lane when someone in another moving vehicle fired into their car near Breckenridge Lane and Hikes Point.

