Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Oldham County teacher in Washington D.C.

Max Emerson, 25, was shot at Catholic University while attending a teachers' conference in Washington D.C. last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man connected to the fatal shooting of an Oldham County teacher in Washington D.C. last week.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Jaime Maceo, also known as Jaime Macedo, on Tuesday. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

Maxwell Emerson, 25, was shot at Catholic University while attending a teachers' conference last week.

Emerson's mother also notified WHAS11 on Tuesday that an arrest had been made.

Authorities offered a $25,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

D.C. Metropolitan Police released a photo of the suspect days after the shooting. It is unclear if the suspect in the photo is Maceo.

While authorities did originally say Emerson and the suspect knew each other, his mom said it isn't true.

"We were, and are, still very concerned about why that narrative is being, why that was being pushed so much," his mom, Chandra Emerson, said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.