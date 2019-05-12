CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A man accused of trying to smuggle drugs to inmates in the Clark County Jail has been arrested after a search that lasted nearly three weeks.

Matthew Bays, 41, was arrested on December 4, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. On November 14, the Sheriff’s Office released the findings of an investigation into the Clark County Jail.

In that investigation, detectives determined that Bays, a former inmate, was using coded messages to communicate with current inmates and had been delivering drugs to inconspicuous locations near the jail. Several inmates were charged, and detectives have been looking for Bays ever since.

Their investigation led them to the WoodSpring Suites hotel in Clarksville, where Bays was found. He was arrested without incident and is facing at least 26 felony charges.

Clark County Sheriff's Office

Valerie Deckard, who was also at the hotel, was arrested for warrants out of Clark and Floyd county. Narcotics, paraphernalia, and a handgun were found in the hotel room as well.

Matthew Bays will be arraigned in Clark County Circuit Court on December 6.

