A second woman is facing charges after police say she stole luggage from the baggage claim at Louisville's Muhammad Ali Airport.

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Mary Jean Williamson was already in custody at Metro Corrections when authorities charged her with theft, criminal trespassing and tampering with physical evidence.

2nd Woman charge in luggage theft

Police say Williamson and her accomplice, Carrie Welch, were caught on camera taking more than $12,000 worth of property.

