Former LMPD detective sentenced to 1 year in jail for role in sending innocent men to prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro police detective accused of sending four innocent men to prison has been sentenced to one year in jail.

Mark Handy pleaded guilty to one count of perjury and one count of tampering with evidence in a plea agreement made in April 2021. He will not seek probation.

Handy was accused of lying on the stand during the 1995 murder trial of Edwin Chandler, accused of murdering Brenda Whitfield in 1993. According to the prosecution, Handy lied on the witness stand, taped over evidence and coerced a false confession from Chandler.

Chandler was wrongfully convicted and served nine years in prison. He was cleared in 2009 and exonerated in 2012, with the Louisville Metro Government paying him $8.5 million as part of a settlement.

"There's not a whole lot of words that can be said," Handy said in August. "I'm sorry. I pray that he can forgive me someday and I'll spend the rest of my life trying to make amends."

Chandler attended Handy's sentencing, and said he was disappointed in the justice system for not taking action against him sooner.

The tampering with evidence charge is connected to the case of Keith West, a man convicted of manslaughter who was pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin before he left office. According to the agreement, Handy erased a statement from a witness and recorded over it with a second statement. West spent nearly seven years in prison.

Handy previously agreed to a plea deal in 2020 that would have sentenced to him to five years served on probation, avoiding jail time. Judge Olu Stevens rejected the deal, claiming the punishment did not match the victims' consequences.

