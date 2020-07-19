x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

crime

Former teacher sentenced to 10 years in bathroom recordings

The sentencing Friday for Mark Boggess came after several victims recounted the shock and betrayal they felt upon finding out they were filmed in a nurse’s station.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Educational background. Books pile, pencils, apple and open notebook against empty classroom blackboard for copy space. Back to school concept

MURRAY, Ky. — A former Kentucky teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for placing a video recorder in a bathroom at a high school. 

News outlets report the sentencing Friday for Mark Boggess came after several victims recounted the shock and betrayal they felt upon finding out they were filmed in a nurse’s station bathroom at Murray High School.

Boggess had been a teacher and a track coach at the school when he was charged in April 2019. Police have said the video recorder captured the person putting the device in place.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed