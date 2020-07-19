Former teacher sentenced to 10 years in bathroom recordings

The sentencing Friday for Mark Boggess came after several victims recounted the shock and betrayal they felt upon finding out they were filmed in a nurse’s station.

MURRAY, Ky. — A former Kentucky teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for placing a video recorder in a bathroom at a high school.

News outlets report the sentencing Friday for Mark Boggess came after several victims recounted the shock and betrayal they felt upon finding out they were filmed in a nurse’s station bathroom at Murray High School.

Boggess had been a teacher and a track coach at the school when he was charged in April 2019. Police have said the video recorder captured the person putting the device in place.

