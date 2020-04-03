A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a Lebanon man, Kentucky State Police said.

Police said they responded to a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning. 28-year-old Tevaughn Porter was shot and killed outside a residence on Oak Street.

Investigators interviewed 21-year-old Treyvon Downs, later charging him with murder.

The incident remains under investigation.

