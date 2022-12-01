Kentucky police arrest Georgia man after finding 120 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said troopers found more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-65 early Sunday morning.
According to a release from KSP, troopers stopped a car around 1 a.m. after they saw it going the wrong way on an exit ramp near Elizabethtown. When they pulled over the driver, troopers said they detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
When they searched the car, troopers said they found around 120 pounds of suspected marijuana in three boxes and a duffel bag. They also found suspected methamphetamine and two guns, the release said.
The driver, identified as Jose Mariano Garcia of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was arrested and has been charged with the following:
- Trafficking in marijuana, first offense
- Possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine
- Improper turn-driving on a limited access highway
- Careless driving
- Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
