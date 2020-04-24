LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.

Officers were called to the scene at Grinstead Dr. and S. Bayly Ave. just after 9:30 p.m. They believe his death was a result of foul play.

LMPD is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

