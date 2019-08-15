LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department arrested a man and a woman after a person was found injured in a Taylor-Berry neighborhood on Aug. 13.

The victim was found in the 1100 block of Homeview Drive suffering from what appeared to be blunt force trauma and was covered in blood. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is in critical condition as of Aug. 14.

According to police reports, 36-year-old Jacqueline Oliver was inside the Homeview Drive residence when the victim was assaulted and did not call 911 for help. Oliver also helped move the victim outside the residence and cleaned the crime scene with 42-year-old Virg Colyer, according to police.

Oliver and Colyer are charged with assault, tampering with physical evidence and robbery. The two of them are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on bond.

RELATED: Victim injured after possible assault in Taylor-Berry

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.