Man, woman dead found dead in driveway after double shooting, police say

Police located a man and woman believed to be in their 50's to 60's Saturday evening in the 800 block of Dorsey Way.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a double shooting in eastern Jefferson County that left a man and woman dead.

Eighth Division officers were called to the 800 block of Dorsey Way around 4:10 p.m. Saturday after reports of the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman, believed to be in their 50’s to 60’s dead in the driveway.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and police have not disclosed the relationship between the victims. They have not been identified.

Police said all parties involved have been accounted for.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

