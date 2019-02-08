LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)- A man and a woman have been arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl over 100 times in the span of three years.

According to a police report, Curtis Bradley sexually assaulted a girl who is now fourteen more than 100 times over a three-year span. Monica Bradley who is the co-defendant would facilitate arrangements and sexual favors in exchange for different variations of money.

The most recent assault occurred on July 27 when the victim was transported to Monica's house. Once the victim was inside, police say she was taken to the bedroom where she was forced to undress while Curtis took pictures of her naked and recorded images of their sexual acts. Curtis then performed sexual sodomy on the victim and forced her to masturbate him before vaginally raping her.

Once the victim was able to leave Monica's house the victim was then taken to Norton Children's hospital for treatment related to the sexual assault. A rape kit was performed and the victim gave an official statement regarding the incident.

Multiple search warrants were issued and all of the digital evidence by Curtis and Monica were collected and corroborated the allegations made by the victim.

Additional charges are expected in this case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.