LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An early WHAS11 News investigation into Louisville’s Home Incarceration Program took a deeper look at the who’s who on house arrest.

There were several originally charged with murder, including Justin Curry who committed murder while on the program.

Curry shot and killed the man he was living with, James Harris in Harris’ apartment on Terrill Lane.

Curry didn’t take off and actually called 911.

In the 911 call, Curry admitted to what he did, saying he shot Harris, who had been his friend because Harris was harassing him.

After the deadly shooting and during an interview with detectives, Curry claimed he tried to get removed from the home, but corrections never took him away to put him somewhere else.

In a letter to the judge, Curry apologized to Harris’ family.

He and Harris had been friends for more than 20 years and Curry wrote that he looked up to Harris as a big brother.

Before the shooting murder, Curry had been on house arrest for being caught a second time with cocaine.

Curry was sentenced to life Monday afternoon in a Louisville courtroom.